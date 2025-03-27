Robert Redford’s Sundance Film Festival has a new home after four decades in Utah

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — After over 40 years in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival has a new locale.

Starting in 2027, the popular independent film-centric festival will move to another snow capped mountain town in Boulder, Colorado, according to a news release from the Sundance Institute.

“Boulder offers small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the Festival to grow,” the release read.

The move marks the first time the Sundance Film Festival will take place outside of Utah, where it was first established by its founder Robert Redford in 1981.

“I founded the Sundance Institute with a commitment to discovering and developing independent artists, with the Sundance Film Festival serving as the platform for stories to help expand audiences and broaden the landscape,” Redford said in a statement. “That mission remains even more critical today and will continue to be our core principle.”

Redford added that while he has “sincere gratitude” for Park City being the festival’s home for decades, he is “grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement on Thursday that Colorado is “thrilled” to welcome the festival.

“Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants,” he added.

Cincinnati, Ohio was also considered as finalist city for the festival’s home, according to the Sundance Institute release.

The festival will take place in Park City for the final time in January 2026.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.