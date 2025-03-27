After 46 years in Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is coming to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Sundance Film Festival has announced that it's moving to Colorado.

While the festival will move forward in Park City, Utah in 2026, Boulder will host for the very first time in 2027.

"Boulder offers small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the Festival to grow," organizers said in a release.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, the festival has laid stake in Utah since 1978. Organizers said they were leaving Utah in search of a location with ample room to grow, with more theatres and venues.

“Today’s announcement is a tremendous win for Colorado small businesses. We welcome the Sundance Film Festival making its new home in Boulder. This will boost sales at restaurants, retailers and other small businesses throughout the region that rely on tourism, bringing much needed revenue to Colorado communities during a quiet time of year,” said Colorado Senator Mark Baisley in a release.

The festival hopes to be centralized around downtown Boulder, utilizing Pearl Street Mall during the festivities.

Officials say they don't intend for the festival to move around the country each year; Boulder is the new, permanent home.