Search underway for 4 US Army soldiers missing in Lithuania

(CNN) — The search for four US soldiers who went missing during a training mission near Lithuania’s border with Belarus is ongoing, the US Army said Wednesday, after their armored vehicle was found submerged in a body of water.

The soldiers were reported missing in a training area near the city of Pabrade at approximately 4:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said in a Wednesday statement.

Later on Wednesday, the US Army Europe and Africa confirmed that the M88 armored vehicle operated by the soldiers was found in a training area.

“The vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by US Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and other Lithuanian authorities,” the statement said. “Recovery efforts are underway by US Army and Lithuanian Armed Forces and civilian agencies. Search efforts for the Soldiers continue.”

Emergency crews were digging into a swamp, which was drained after vehicle was discovered more than 5 meters down, according to Lithuania’s Defense Minister, Dovilė Šakalienė, Reuters reported.

As of Thursday, there is “no evidence or information confirming any casualties,” Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The soldiers were from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and were conducting “scheduled tactical training” at the time of the incident, the statement continued.

Asked Wednesday evening by reporters if he had been briefed about the missing soldiers, US President Donald Trump said: “No, I haven’t.”

Šakalienė said in a post on X that she was “deeply saddened” to hear about the missing soldiers.

“Everybody remains on standby, ready to provide emergency medical support,” she said. “Please rest assured that we will continue our efforts tirelessly.”

The US has maintained a presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region since 2014, in an operation called “Atlantic Resolve,” following Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

Lithuania, a member of both NATO and the European Union, hosts hundreds of American troops, who are stationed on a rotational basis.

A US military camp named Camp Herkus was established in Pabrade in August 2021, Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defence announced in a statement at the time. It is equipped to house up to 700 soldiers, or 1,000 on a short-term basis, according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

