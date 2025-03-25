Trump says any country buying Venezuelan oil will face a 25% tariff

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he will impose tariffs of 25% on any nation that buys oil from Venezuela.

“Venezuela has been very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse. Therefore, any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump claimed, without evidence, Venezuela has “purposefully and deceitfully” sent criminals, including violent individuals and members of gangs like Tren de Aragua, to the US.

This news comes after reports that Trump is set to delay prior tariffs he announced, including charging 25% on imports of pharmaceuticals, cars and lumber. Those tariffs were set to go into effect on April 2, the same day Trump’s said he’ll announce a number of reciprocal tariffs on other nations — a day he refers to as “liberation day.”

He pledged Monday to enact the 25% tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Venezuela on that same day, later saying it would come on top of any existing tariffs.

Markets traded markedly higher on Monday and appeared unfazed by Trump’s latest threats.

Venezuela was one of the top foreign suppliers of oil to the US last year, according to Commerce Department trade data. In total, the US bought $5.6 billion of oil and gas from there in 2024. This came after the Biden administration briefly lifted sanctions on Venezuelan oil in 2023. But they were reinstated in April 2024 after the Biden administration accused the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, of failing to hold free and fair elections.

But Venezuelan oil continues to make its way into the US even after sanctions were reinstated, due to a joint-venture license Chevron was granted to pump oil there. That license was set to be revoked on April 3, however, after Trump met with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and other oil executives last week, the Treasury Department announced on Monday it would be extended to May 27.

The initial revocation of the license was presented by the Trump administration in part as a form of punishment for Venezuela’s unwillingness to accept deported migrants, who were accused of being part of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.

Venezuela has since reached an agreement to resume repatriation flights from the US, receiving 200 deportees on Monday. Some relatives of deportees have told CNN that their family members were not involved in any criminal activity and there’s been very little evidence presented by the administration to dispel such claims.

A direct hit to China, yet again

Venezuelan oil is more important to China than any other country.

Venezuela produced 921,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024, according to data provided to CNN by Lipow Oil Associates.

Of that, 351,000 barrels per day were shipped to China last year, the top foreign destination for Venezuelan oil. Second behind China was the US, which received 228,000 barrels per day.

Venezuela’s oil shipments trail far behind America’s top source, Canada, which exported 4.1 million barrels per day to the US last year.

It’s not yet clear if or how the US would be impacted by the tariffs Trump threatened if it continues to purchase Venezuelan oil, even if it comes via Chevron. The White House did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

“This announcement by the Trump administration appears to be one more action targeting China,” Matt Smith, lead oil analyst of the Americas at Belgian analytics provider Kpler, told CNN. Trump has already enacted 20% tariffs across all Chinese goods entering the US, with steel and aluminum imports facing an additional 25% tariff.

Given the additive nature of the threatened tariff, if China continues to purchase Venezuelan oil, the 25% tariff would mean Chinese goods America imports will face a 45% tariff, and steel and aluminum will face a 70% tax.

China firmly opposed the move by the US, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing on Tuesday. Beijing also urged Washington to stop interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs and to lift “illegal” unilateral sanctions on Caracas, he said.

“There are no winners in a trade war or tariff war,” Guo said. “Increasing tariffs will only impose greater losses on American businesses and consumers.”

This story has been updated with additional content.