Wyatt Hendrickson stuns Olympic champion Gable Steveson to win wrestling national title, celebrates with President Trump

(CNN) — Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson produced what commentators dubbed the “biggest upset in NCAA history” as he stunned Olympic champion Gable Steveson to win the heavyweight wrestling national title on Saturday.

Hendrickson trailed 4-2 in the match to Steveson but scored a shocking takedown in the final seconds – the only takedown Steveson allowed all season – to win the final 5-4 at the 2025 NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

When his victory was confirmed, Hendrickson fell to his back in disbelief as he was mobbed by his coaching staff while Steveson rested on his knees in amazement.

After getting to his feet, Hendrickson saluted President Donald Trump who was in attendance, later shaking his hand and hugging him in celebration, while draped in an American flag.

“It’s bigger than worlds, Olympics, anything,” an emotional Hendrickson said afterwards, per AP.

Steveson, a gold medalist in the 125kg weight class at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered the final on a 70-match unbeaten streak and almost completed his fourth straight college season without losing, but for his defeat on Saturday.

Hendrickson also entered Saturday’s final on an unbeaten streak but fell behind to the two-time national champion with the result looking certain.

But with 20 seconds remaining, Hendrickson managed to complete an unlikely takedown and take the lead before holding on for the remaining time as the crowd went wild.

“I was looking at the clock and I’m squeezing him,” Hendrickson said, according to Oklahoma State, when asked about what he was thinking when holding on in the final seconds. “I made up my mind. If he did stand up, I didn’t want to lock my hands. I don’t want to get a locked hands call, but I was squeezing.

“If he stands up, I’m just going to lock and pick him up and just hold him in the air for the last couple seconds, because I’m, like, ‘I have made it this far,’ and I knew I was going to win this match. I don’t care if I had to rip my arms off squeezing him. I was, like, ‘I’m holding this man down and winning this match.’”

Hendrickson’s dramatic victory completed a successful day for Oklahoma State after Dean Hamiti Jr. produced his own upset victory, beating two-time national champion Keegan O’Toole to win the 174-pound title.

Elsewhere, Penn State’s Carter Starocci won a fifth national title, defeating Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 4-3 in the 184-pound final.

