Carnie Wilson’s daughter Lola enlists two-thirds of Wilson Phillips for ‘American Idol’ audition

(CNN) — Carnie Wilson’s daughter Lola Bonfiglio is holding on for one more day after making it through the first round of auditions on “American Idol.”

Bonfiglio made her “Idol” debut on Sunday and enlisted some of her famous family members to help her get through her audition.

Her mom Carnie and her aunt Wendy Wilson – two of the three members of Wilson Phillips – made a special appearance to help sing the harmonies on the band’s famed song “Hold On” while Bonfiglio sang the harmony.

Bonfiglio’s dad Rob Bonfiglio accompanied her on the guitar. Not present was the third member of Wilson Phillips, Chynna Phillips.

“Idol” judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were shocked to see Carnie and Wendy Wilson walk through the door. Underwood was particularly starstruck, lip syncing to “Hold On.”

Bonfiglio also sang a solo rendition of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. While her family stood in the corner, Carnie Wilson was brought to tears watching her daughter sing, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.

Underwood, Bryan and Richie told Bonfiglio that while she has “beauty” and “honesty” in her voice, they urged her to be more confident and fill up the room. They were, however still impressed and gave Bonfiglio three yeses, sending the burgeoning 19-year-old singer to the next round.

After the audition, the three judges joined some crew members in singing “Hold On” in the audition room while Bonfiglio and her family celebrated her achievement outside.

“I love you and I’m so proud of you,” Carnie Wilson told her daughter after the audition. “You were born to sing, that’s just the bottom line.”

