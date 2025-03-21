Skip to Content
Pueblo Zoo mourns death of Olive the Pallas’s cat

Pueblo Zoo
By
today at 9:51 AM
Published 9:59 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Zoo announced that one of their animals passed away from a parasitic disease.

The zoo said Olive, a Pallas's cat, died unexpectedly. After testing, it was found that she had died from toxoplasmosis, a parasitic disease.

"Toxoplasmosis is one of the most common parasitic diseases that infects nearly all warm-blooded animals," the zoo said. "Pallas's cats are extremely susceptible to this disease and unfortunately, most cases quickly become fatal."

The zoo said her mate, TaiChi, has thankfully not developed any symptoms and is currently undergoing prophylactic treatment.

The zoo says Olive will be greatly missed.

Celeste Springer

