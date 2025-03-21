Kelly Clarkson tells her audience she’s ‘lost, alone, a lot’ as she marks 1000th episode

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson got vulnerable while marking a milestone for her popular daytime talk show.

Several guest hosts had filled in for Clarkson in recent weeks as she was absent for unknown reasons. The singer on Thursday welcomed her audience 1000th episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which first premiered September 9, 2019 on NBC.

She called the five-and-half-year journey “crazy.”

“We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes,” she said. “We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ups and downs personally as well.”

“We have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” she said. “I’ve lost, alone, a lot.”

Clarkson did not specify what she was referring to, but she paused briefly to assure the audience, “It’s okay.”

She’s had some major life changes in recent years. Clarkson moved the show from Los Angeles to New York in Season 5, following her divorce from her former husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock. The couple share two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

She has publicly reflected on the difficulty of their split.

“I mean, it’s no secret my life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” Clarkson said during a “Today” appearance in 2020. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple of months.”

She’s embraced her cross-country move and how it helped her find more time for walking and managing her health.

During the taping of her 1000th episode, Clarkson had even more to say about how the show, and she, have evolved.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the community we created,” Clarkson said. “We’ve started with the intention of making connections and bringing people together and it feels like we’ve been doing just that.”

