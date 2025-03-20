Skip to Content
News

Polis hopes to bring ‘Gay Games’ to Colorado

Getty Images via Canva
By
Published 12:33 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis says he hopes to bring a global LGTBQ+ event to Colorado.

The Gay Games is a sporting event with thousands of participants competing in different categories.

The 2026 event is being held in València, Spain and features a wide variety of sports like cheerleading, wrestling, and football. There are also non-athletic events like choir and chess.

Governor Polis hopes Colorado will be chosen as the event destination in 2030.

"Colorado is, without a doubt, the best location for the Gay Games in 2030!" he said.

The governor referenced Colorado Springs in the post, pointing to our Olympic training center.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content