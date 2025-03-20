Polis hopes to bring ‘Gay Games’ to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis says he hopes to bring a global LGTBQ+ event to Colorado.

The Gay Games is a sporting event with thousands of participants competing in different categories.

The 2026 event is being held in València, Spain and features a wide variety of sports like cheerleading, wrestling, and football. There are also non-athletic events like choir and chess.

Governor Polis hopes Colorado will be chosen as the event destination in 2030.

"Colorado is, without a doubt, the best location for the Gay Games in 2030!" he said.

The governor referenced Colorado Springs in the post, pointing to our Olympic training center.