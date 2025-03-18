Pre-evacuation warnings in place for Arlington and Haswell due to fire

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Otero County Sheriff's Office has issued pre-evacuation warnings in Arlington and Haswell due to a fire.

According to officials, the fire broke out near County Road 31 and Highway 96, which is in between Arlington and Sugar City. They say the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. The La Junta Fire Department as well as multiple other agencies are responding.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.