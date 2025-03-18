Do you recognize this man? His remains were found in 2020 El Paso County cold case.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released facial composites for an unidentified man whose skull was found in 2020.

The skull was found in the Rampart Range near Forrest Service Road 300 and 315. According to the coroner's office, the man's skull was found on Oct. 8, 2020 by a bow hunter in the area. It was in a wooded area in a valley near a small stream.

At that time, he was believed to have been deceased for five or more years. So, this man could have gone missing in 2015 or even earlier.

Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The man is described as having a "right peg lateral tooth," which according to dentists means one of the teeth next to the front two (an incisor) appears smaller, pointer, or cone-shaped.

Source: El Paso County Coroner's Office

If you have information about this case, you should call Matt Reid with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at (719) 390-2450 or the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office at (719) 390- 5555.