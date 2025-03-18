Skip to Content
News

CSPD seeking information on additional potential victims in sex assault investigation

Christopher Angulo
CSPD
Christopher Angulo
By
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On January 14, 2025, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began an investigation into a report of sexual assault on a child involving a 38-year-old man.

According to CSPD, an investigation revealed that Christopher Angulo engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile. He was arrested on Jan. 29, 20225, for sexual assault by one in a position of trust.

CSPD said their continued investigation revealed Angulo had contacted and communicated with juveniles through social media apps. Detectives are now actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Christopher Angulo, and believe there could be additional victims, CSPD said.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of Christopher Angulo, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content