CSPD seeking information on additional potential victims in sex assault investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On January 14, 2025, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began an investigation into a report of sexual assault on a child involving a 38-year-old man.

According to CSPD, an investigation revealed that Christopher Angulo engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile. He was arrested on Jan. 29, 20225, for sexual assault by one in a position of trust.

CSPD said their continued investigation revealed Angulo had contacted and communicated with juveniles through social media apps. Detectives are now actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Christopher Angulo, and believe there could be additional victims, CSPD said.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of Christopher Angulo, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).