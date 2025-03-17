Fiber broadband expands to rural areas of Buena Vista, Cañon City, and Salida

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) - The installation of new fiber broadband service has begun in select areas of Buena Vista, according to company officials with Visionary Broadband.

The company says the service enables rural, typically under-served, residents to finally get access to high-speed internet. Although it has notable conveniences, Visionary Broadband says it can also be lifesaving, enabling households to contact emergency services where they don't otherwise have cell phone reception.

"Access to high-speed fiber broadband is a necessity,” said Brian Worthen, CEO of Visionary Broadband in a press release. “Visionary has made incredible progress to bring connectivity to rural areas that have been historically neglected.”

Visionary Broadband says they've recently connected 3,662 homes in Colorado.

Broadband projects have also started in Cañon City, where a spokesperson said the project is halfway through completion. Company officials also home to expand to Salida by the winter of 2025.

Residents who want to find out if their home is eligible for service can head to vcn.com. Click

"Get Connected" and enter your address.