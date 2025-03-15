Brenda Song jokes about her concerns teaching partner Macaulay Culkin some basic life skills

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Brenda Song is a devoted partner willing to go the extra mile in teaching her man how to adult.

The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star visited the “Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday, where she talked about her life with Macaulay Culkin, who she identified as “a very unique human, being the most famous child actor in the world” who didn’t know how to do laundry.

“He lived and grew up in hotels,” Song, herself a child actor who starred on the Disney Channel, explained about the “Home Alone” star, who is her fiancé. “He had just never really done laundry. And I was shooketh. I’ve been doing laundry since I was a baby, I feel like.”

She went on to explain how in addition to guiding Culkin in the ways of how to properly launder clothes, she also tried teaching him how to drive.

“I took him out to drive in our neighborhood. I was terrified,” she said. “I’m like, ‘This 44-year-old man driving for the first time?’ I was like, ‘Nope! I got to hire someone to do that.’”

Earlier in their chat, Hudson informed Song that “Home Alone” is her absolute most favorite movie, and asked her what it’s like watching the Christmas classic with Kevin McCallister himself.

Song explained how when the pair started dating almost eight years ago, she wanted to continue her tradition of watching the movie like she did every time the holidays came around.

“He hadn’t seen the movie in like a decade, and I forced him. He didn’t want to watch it. And I was like, ‘We have to!’” Song said. “So, we started watching it and then he started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories and I was like, ‘Stop! You’re ruining it for me! You’re ruining it!’”

It seems like that “Home Alone” Christmas magic doesn’t quite work when you’re sitting next to adult Kevin.

