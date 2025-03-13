Jamie Dimon raises concerns about tariffs two months after his now-famous ‘get over it’ line

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Two months ago, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had a curt message for people protesting President Donald Trump’s tariff policy: “Get over it.”“Get over it.” But with stock markets lower and cracks appearing to form in the US economy, Dimon himself might not be over it.

“I don’t think the average American consumer who wakes up in the morning and goes to work… changes what they’re going to do because they read about tariffs,” Dimon said in an interview with Semafor on Wednesday.

“But I do think companies might,” he added. “Uncertainty is not a good thing.”

Dimon appeared to shift his focus on tariffs after the CEO of America’s largest bank said to “get over it,” when discussing tariffs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said they could be “an economic tool” or “an economic weapon” to promote fair trade, depending how they’re used.

“I would put in perspective: If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security, so be it,” Dimon said in an interview with CNBC at the time.

“National security trumps a little bit more inflation,” he added.

Since then, Trump’s on-and-off tariff policy has caused volatility in the stock market. Although broader markets rebounded on Wednesday, the S&P 500 was still down more than 7% over one month.

On Wednesday, Trump imposed sweeping 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States — the latest round of tariffs in a global trade war — with Canada and the European Union swiftly retaliating. He has said his goal is to revitalize American manufacturing, slow illegal immigration and end fentanyl smuggling, but economists have warned that broad-based tariffs threaten to drive up prices on everything from food to new homes.

Dimon wasn’t the only CEO sounding off on Wednesday about the risks of tariffs. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said he believed the economy was weakening due to tariffs.

“The collective impact in the short run is that people are pausing, they’re pulling back,” Fink told CNN’s Kayla Tausche in an exclusive interview. “Talking to CEOs throughout the economy, I hear that the economy is weakening as we speak.”

Still, Fink said the Trump administration’s policies, including tariffs, could be beneficial to the United States in the long run.

“Right now the president is focusing on tariffs, but when he talks about reciprocal tariffs, actually, that may bring down tariffs over the long run,” Fink said, adding that he remains bullish on America in the long term.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.