Donatella Versace steps down as chief creative officer after 28 years

By Kati Chitrakorn, CNN

(CNN) — After strutting a confident Versace collection at Milan Fashion Week in February that referenced many of the brand’s signature emblems, including the Medusa, Barocco and Greca, Donatella Versace took a bow.

Many observers had wondered if it would be Donatella Versace’s last in her position as chief creative officer, a role she has held for almost three decades, amid speculation of a potential sale of the Versace company from its current owner to the Prada group.

On Thursday, Versace confirmed to CNN that Donatella Versace, 69, would transition to the newly created role of chief brand ambassador, in which she would “dedicate herself to the support of Versace’s philanthropic and charitable endeavors” while also remaining “an advocate for the brand globally,” according to an emailed statement.

In tandem, Dario Vitale has been named as the brand’s chief creative officer, marking the first time that the designer role has been filled outside of the family. (Donatella Versace stepped into the position in 1997, taking over the label founded by her late brother Gianni, who died that year.)

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity,” said Donatella Versace in an emailed statement. “In my new role, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

“Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me,” Donatella Versace added, thanking the company’s design studio and employees. “I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes.”

Vitale, who starts at Versace on April 1, joins from Prada-owned Miu Miu, where he was most recently design and image director — a post that he left in January. Vitale’s appointment comes as the Prada group edges closer to buying Versace from US-based Capri Holdings in a $1.6 billion deal, a move that would bring him back into the Prada fold.

Emmanuel Gintzburger, Versace’s CEO since 2022, called Vitale “a rare talent, who deeply respects the essence and values of Versace and clearly understands its growth potential.”

Capri Holdings chairman and CEO John D. Idol echoed that sentiment, adding that “today’s announcements were part of a thoughtful succession plan for Versace.” Idol noted that Vitale was “a strong design leader” and that “we are confident that his talent and vision will be instrumental to Versace’s future growth.”

Capri, which also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, has been re-evaluating its portfolio after an $8.5 billion deal to merge with Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, was blocked by the US Federal Trade Commission last year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.