EPC Sheriff: 13-year-old did not return home from Jack Swigert Middle School

Maesen Morgan
EPCSO
Maesen Morgan
By
today at 5:55 PM
Published 6:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The EL Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Maesen Morgan.

According to EPCSO, Maesen was last seen Tuesday at Jack Swigert Middle School on the east side of Colorado Springs. She has not returned home.

Maesen was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. She is considered at-risk due to her age, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information about Maesen's whereabouts, contact EPCSO at (719) 390-555, or your local law enforcement.

