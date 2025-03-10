Dutch runner Maureen Koster hospitalized after hitting head on track and falling unconscious during race

By Julia Andersen, CNN

(CNN) — Dutch athlete Maureen Koster was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious and suffering a “mild concussion” during the 3,000m final at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Sunday.

Koster, a two-time Olympian, fell after being tripped by other runners around the 1,000m mark of the race. Replays showed the 32-year-old tumbling to the floor before her head bounced off the track.

After appearing to be instantly knocked unconscious, she was quickly moved and treated by medics trackside as the race continued. The middle distance runner was then taken to hospital, with the Dutch Athletics team later confirming she was conscious and responsive.

“It still feels unreal what happened last night,” Koster said on Instagram Monday.

“Thankfully, aside from a mild concussion and a few bruises, and a broken heart, I’m fine. Really hope to be back on my feet soon!”

Eventual silver medalist and Koster’s old training partner Melissa Courtney-Bryant described the race as “absolute carnage” after it was finished.

“That was another level today, I think I was getting pushed in the back until about a lap to go,” she said.

“We could hear the fall happen as well and I could hear Maureen’s voice. I’m pretty sure I heard her scream. So it kind of put everyone on edge, and everyone was a bit more anxious and a bit more pushy than normal.”

Ireland’s Sarah Healy eventually went on to win gold in the race.

Koster previously won silver in the event at the 2015 European Indoor Championships and had finished second in her qualifying race before the incident in the final this weekend.

