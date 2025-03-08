Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on domestic violence charge in Texas

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday on a domestic violence charge, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Worthy, 21, was arrested in Georgetown, Texas, and charged with an “assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation,” according to online jail records.

No details of the arrest were posted on the website. CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

The Chiefs said they are “aware and gathering information” in a statement to CNN while Worthy’s representatives did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The NFL said in a statement to CNN, “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club.”

Kansas City drafted Worthy out of the University of Texas in Austin in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Parts of Austin, Texas, is in Williamson County.

In his rookie season, Worthy led Kansas City’s wide receivers in catches (59), receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (six). He also had 20 carries for 104 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

In the Chiefs’ 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Worthy caught 8 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

