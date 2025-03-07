‘Really huge’ unexploded WWII bomb found outside Paris halts Eurostar travel to London and trains to northern France

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Eurostar trains to and from Paris have been suspended following the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb early on Friday near the world’s third-busiest train station.

The bomb, described by a spokesperson for France’s national rail company SNCF as “really huge,” was discovered by construction workers on a site to replace a railway bridge. It was found 2.5km outside of Paris, along railway tracks in the nearby town of Saint Denis.

“The bomb could be a serious threat to people’s lives,” the spokesperson warned. The bomb weighs 500kg, including 200kg of explosives.

The finding led to the severe disruption of both domestic and international travel at Paris’s bustling Gare du Nord station, which an estimated 220 million visitors pass through every year. Services to London and Brussels have been hit, Eurostar said.

Following the bomb’s discovery, a security perimeter was immediately established, leading to the disruption of the intercity and suburban lines from Gare du Nord, police told CNN.

Later Friday, the security perimeter was extended to 500 meters, according to the Saint Denis town hall. All buildings in the vicinity with windows facing towards the bomb were also evacuated.

Technicians from Paris’ demining team are currently at the site, according to the police.

Services won’t resume “until the end of the mine clearance operations,” SNCF said.

Several hundred passengers were inside the Gare du Nord looking for information on Friday morning, CNN saw. The atmosphere was calm, with dozens of train staff and security personnel helping passengers.

One woman told CNN affiliate BFMTV from outside the station, “We were supposed to leave for a weekend in London this morning. The worry is that we will lose €800 worth of hotel rooms if we don’t make the reservation, so that’s a bit of a problem.”

Another woman said, “There is no information being given on the app, only the Eurostar site that says that we can be reimbursed. Aside from that, no further information.”

“There’s no reason to fear,” French Transport Minister Philippe Tabaro told Sud Radio, “It can happen that deminers have to clear a certain number of abandoned bags sometimes. But it’s quite rare for a WW2 bomb.”

