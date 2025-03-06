State Patrol data shows El Paso County had the most ‘extreme speeders’ in 2024

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Speed increases the risk and severity of crashes, and that's why Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says penalties for drivers are adjusted depending on how much they are exceeding the posted speed limit.

According to the agency, citation data considers the highest speed level as those driving from 20-40+ mph over the posted limit, and in 2024, troopers issued 14,477 citations at the highest intervals.

“In addition to the dangers they pose, many extreme speeders don’t consider the penalties if caught,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Often drivers are also charged with careless or reckless driving in conjunction with the underlying speeding offense. Extreme speeding has heavy consequences.”

In Colorado, speeding 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit is a criminal misdemeanor traffic offense misdemeanor punishable by a fine, court costs, public service, and jail time of 10 to 90 days.

According to CSP, the following are the top five counties for citations at the highest intervals in 2024: