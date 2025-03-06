Broadmoor employee hit and killed by charter bus identifed as 67-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an intersection near the Broadmoor World Arena for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus.

CSPD said that when officers arrived at the intersection of Bob Johnson Drive and Willwood Road, they determined a pedestrian had been run over by a charter bus and lost their life. The El Paso County Coroner has since identified the deceased pedestrian as 67-year-old Charles Verderaime.

According to CSPD, the bus was at the Broadmoor World Arena for an event at the ice rink but no one was onboard, besides the driver, when the crash occurred. KRDO13 reached out to Arrow Stage Lines on the day of the crash, and they responded, "We have no comment at this time."

CSPD has not said at this what factors contributed to the crash or if the driver will face any charges.

On the day of the crash, the Broadmoor World Arena released the following statement:

"A tragic accident occurred earlier today outside of The Broadmoor World Arena that has resulted in the loss of one of our dear team members. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing any further details or personal information at this time. We are devastated by this tragedy and hold the victim’s family closely in our hearts. We are working directly with the CSPD as they gather more information. This incident that occurred was isolated and does not pose a threat to anyone in or around the arena. Events that have been planned to be held at The Broadmoor World Arena will continue as scheduled."