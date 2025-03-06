Ballots for April Colorado Springs election to be mailed out Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – If you're registered to vote in Colorado Springs, you can expect to receive your City Council election ballot shortly!

The city said the ballots will be mailed out to registered voters this Friday, March 7. All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, April 1, 2025.

Elected positions on the ballot include the six district City Council seats, but every voter's ballot will only have one City Council candidate list based on the city district the voter lives in.

"City Councilmembers play a very important role in key decisions which directly impact residents," City Clerk Sarah Johnson said, "Unfortunately, in the past, we have seen less than a third of registered voters return their ballots. It only takes a quick minute at one of 28 secure drop-off locations across the city."

The city said for the first time, residents will also be able to virtually track the status of their ballot through a brand-new tool. You can track the status of your ballot and find drop-off locations through the city's website.

If you don't receive a ballot – or have other questions about the election – you can contact the City Clerk’s office at 719-385-5901, or email elections@coloradosprings.gov.

March 7 – Ballots mailed to residents

March 17 – Counting of ballots to begin

March 25 – Last day to submit an application for an absentee ballot

April 1 – Election Day! Ballots due by 7 p.m.

April 9 – Deadline for return of military and overseas citizen ballots and deadline to correct issues related to signatures and missing IDs for ballots.

April 11 – Election Results are certified