The Pine Creek girls basketball team advances to the Class 6A Great Eight
The Pine Creek girls basketball team defeated Ralston Valley on Wednesday night 45-37. They will play Cherry Creek in the Great Eight on Saturday.
The Pine Creek girls basketball team defeated Ralston Valley on Wednesday night 45-37. They will play Cherry Creek in the Great Eight on Saturday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.