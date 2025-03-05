Denver Mayor Mike Johnston testifies in House committee investigation on ‘sanctuary cities’

WASHINGTON (KRDO) - Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was in Washington on Wednesday, where he joined several other mayors of major American cities to testify before a U.S. House of Representatives committee that is investigating 'sanctuary cities.'

According to our news partners in Denver, had Johnston not attended the hearing willingly, he likely would have been subpoenaed.

The mayors of New York City, Chicago, and Boston were also called to testify at the hearing.

According to our news partners, Johnston was questioned by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who sits on the oversight committee. She asked to join her in demanding that Colorado repeal state laws that prevent cooperation with ICE detainers.

"I do not believe the detainer law needs to be changed," Johnston answered.

According to our news partners, Johnston was also questioned by Colorado's freshman Republican congressmen, Gabe Evans, Jeff Crank, and Jeff Hurd. They asked a variety of questions related to crime in Denver committed by illegal immigrants, Venezuelan gang members, ICE pickups, financial aid provided by the City of Denver to migrants, and whether Denver's sanctuary policies made the city more vulnerable to crime.

Johnston was asked by Hurd if he knew or would be surprised that migrants were leaving Denver and moving to other parts of the state. To that, Johnston answered that the city did not track the comings and goings of people in the city regardless of immigration status. He also said it would not surprise him if migrants were moving to different parts of Colorado, our news partners reported.