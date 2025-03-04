Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address Joint Session of Congress

today at 5:16 PM
Published 6:58 PM

President Trump is addressing a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday night. The address is expected to begin around 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Watch the address live below:

