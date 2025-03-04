Egypt’s Gaza plan excludes Hamas from future governance

By Becky Anderson, Mostafa Salem, Nadeen Ebrahim and Abbas Al Lawati, CNN

(CNN) — A plan for Gaza formulated by Egypt would exclude Hamas from governance of the enclave once the war ends, a draft of the plan obtained by CNN shows.

The plan is expected to be discussed by Arab leaders meeting in Cairo in an emergency summit on Tuesday and will be presented to US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks, Jordanian official sources told CNN earlier.

Egypt is proposing the formation of an independent, technocratic Palestinian committee to rule Gaza for an interim 6-month period “under the umbrella of” the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA), whose members would have no affiliations to Palestinian factions, the document said.

Branded “Gaza 2030” and bearing an Egyptian presidential logo, the 90-page document proposes that Egypt and Jordan train Palestinian police forces for deployment to secure the strip.

CNN could not confirm the authenticity of the document. CNN has reached out to Egyptian authorities for comment.

The proposal was formulated as a response to Trump’s plan to take ownership of Gaza, expel its residents to neighboring countries and turn it into a Middle Eastern “riviera.”

The plan rejects displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and calls on the international community to address “humanitarian catastrophe” created by Israel’s war there.

The postwar plan, the document said, requires arrangements for transitional governance “in a way that preserves the two-state solution (to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict) and prevents the outbreak of new conflicts.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

