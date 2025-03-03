Dow tumbles 800 points as Trump confirms tariffs on Mexico and Canada will start Tuesday

By John Towfighi and Bryan Mena, CNN

New York (CNN) — US stocks slid Monday as investors braced for President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to go into effect by the midnight deadline.

The Dow tumbled 830 points, or 1.9%, in afternoon trading. The broader S&P 500 fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3%.

“Tomorrow, tariffs — 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House. “And that’ll start. … What they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs.”

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, surged to its highest point this year after Trump’s comments.

Trump said the two trading partners had “no room” left to negotiate to avoid the levies and that he was using tariffs to “punish” countries that, as he put it, were taking from the US economy without giving enough in return.

“They’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow,” he said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said at the press conference that global companies can avoid tariffs if they invest into production in the United States, like TSMC, the Taiwanese chipmaker at the White House on Monday to announce a $100 billion US investment.

Trump’s tariffs will raise prices of imported goods, which could boost demand for goods produced in the US, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. But they also noted that tariffs will have negative effects on some American businesses.

“Tariff increases will also raise production costs for some domestic producers and will likely prompt foreign retaliation against some US exports, both of which could hurt domestic production,” they wrote in a note.

US stocks are “likely to be volatile” until Trump’s policies points toward being more growth-focused, said Jason Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note Monday.

Draho said he does expect future growth and maintains a “positive medium-term outlook.”

The stock market began to slide Monday morning to begin the new month, as investors digested the latest manufacturing survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The survey showed economic activity in the manufacturing industry remained in expansion territory, yet slowed last month. Tariff fears dominated write-in responses to the survey.

“Customers are pausing on new orders as a result of uncertainty regarding tariffs. There is no clear direction from the administration on how they will be implemented, so it’s harder to project how they will affect business,” said one survey respondent.

Markets slid Monday afternoon after Trump posted on Truth Social that he plans to implement tariffs on “external product[s],” potentially including agricultural products. It was not immediately clear how these tariffs would be implemented.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!” Trump said in the post.

The sentiment driving markets on Monday dipped into “extreme fear” after Trump’s confirmation that tariffs will go into effect on Tuesday, according to CNN’s Fear and Greed Index.

The stocks dragging markets lower on Monday included Nvidia (NVDA), which was down 7% in afternoon trading.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid to 4.18%, signaling concerns about uncertainty and future economic growth.

Meanwhile, shares in defense companies in Europe soared to record highs on Monday as European leaders consider the need to re-arm amid less US support for Ukraine.

WTI crude, the US benchmark, fell 2.4% after OPEC announced it would begin producing more oil in April.

CNN’s Bryan Mena and Matt Egan contributed reporting.