Tampa Bay Buccaneers reinstate Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden into Ring of Honor

(CNN) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are reinstating former head coach Jon Gruden into the team’s Ring of Honor, nearly four years after his removal.

“Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden’s fall from grace came in October 2021 following his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders after reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist, and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN analyst.

The winningest coach in franchise history, Gruden compiled a 57-55 record over seven seasons while guiding the team to three playoff appearances. After being acquired by the Buccaneers in a blockbuster trade with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2002, Gruden led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title in his debut season.

He was originally inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2017 before having his name removed from Raymond James Stadium in 2021.

The Buccaneers explained the decision at the time saying his actions went “against our core values as an organization.”

Critics had called for Gruden, who had coached the Raiders since the beginning of the 2018 season, to be fired since The Wall Street Journal reported he used racially insensitive language to describe former NFL Players Association (NFLPA) executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.

An NFL spokesperson at the time told CNN the email reported in the Wall Street Journal was unearthed as part of an NFL review of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team that took place this summer.

According to ESPN, Gruden and the Buccaneers began mending their relationship last summer during a memorial service for former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, who died at the age of 84.

Giving a speech at the ceremony, Kiffin’s son, Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin recalled his father’s belief in forgiveness and second chances, a message that reportedly resonated with the Glazer family, the Buccaneers’ majority owners.

The Glazers later invited Gruden and his wife Cindy to watch the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers on November 10 from their owner’s suite, per ESPN.

“I got a chance to get reconnected this (past) season at a game with the Buccaneers,” Gruden told the Tampa Bay Times in a statement on Thursday. “Some of my best memories in life were at Raymond James Stadium with the Bucs, and it’s a great feeling and a great honor.”

Following his resignation, Gruden sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging that they sought to destroy his career and reputation through a malicious and orchestrated campaign.

At the time, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN in a statement, “The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims.”

Though the source of the leaked emails is unknown, the lawsuit claims they were leaked by the NFL and alleges the league deliberately sought to hurt Gruden while other details of the investigation into the Washington football team were kept secret.

The lawsuit is still ongoing with the Nevada Supreme Court last ruling in October 2024 that it would reconsider findings after a panel split 2-1 in a May 14 decision to dismiss the case, according to the Associated Press.

