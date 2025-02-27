Man facing 10 charges after exchanging fire with Lamar PD

LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) - A man from Lamar is in the Prowers County Jail and facing numerous charges after exchanging fire with the Lamar Police Department (LPD).

Wednesday night, Feb. 26, the LPD was called to the 1800 block of South 5th Street regarding a domestic violence situation and the violation of a no-contact order. According to the LPD, when officers arrived, 49-year-old Zachariah McDonald was fleeing the scene on foot.

The LPD said officers chased McDonald to the 1700 block of South 6th Street, where he produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at officers. The officers then returned fire, the department said.

McDonald then forced his way into a neighboring yard and barricaded himself inside a structure, the LPD said. He eventually surrendered without further incident.

According to the LPD, McDonald was taken to the Prowers County Jail and faces the following charges:

1. Attempted Murder in the First Degree (x2)

2. Assault on a Peace Officer in the First Degree (x3)

3. First Degree Burglary (x2)

4. Felony Menacing (x3)

5. Weapon by Previous Offender

6. Felony Criminal Mischief

7. Violation of a Protection Order

8. Resisting Arrest

9. Obstructing a Peace Officer

10. Domestic Violence

No one was injured during the shooting. The officers involved are currently on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the LPD said.

