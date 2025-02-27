Colorado Springs 10-year-old recognized with 911 Hero Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A student at Rogers Elementary School in Colorado Springs was greeted at school Thursday by local first responders.

10-year-old Alice Carillo's mother is still with us because of her calm and courageous handling of a very serious situation. In January, Alice called 911 to alert first responders that her mother was having a medical emergency.

Alice provided dispatch with all the info they needed and even guided her siblings in assisting their mother while EMTs rushed to the scene.

Along with being recognized in class with the 911 Hero Award, Alice also got to meet the dispatcher she talked with that day and got a tour of a CSFD fire engine.