Targeted opioid response team joins the Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – There's a new team coming to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) – and it's the first of its kind for the state of Colorado, aiming to address a growing epidemic nationwide.

In 2023 alone, there were nearly 1,300 opioid overdose deaths in Colorado, according to the Colorado Center for Health and Environmental Data. The Colorado Health Institute reports that in 2020, opioid overdoses accounted for nearly two in three overdose deaths in the state.

The department's brand-new Targeted Opioid Response and Medication Assisted Treatment (TOR-MAT) team is focused on helping those that have struggled with opioid addiction or dependence start on the road to recovery.

TOR-MAT began serving the community on Monday, Feb. 24. According to CSFD, the team is comprised of a civilian paramedic and a behavioral health navigator who are both trained to provide intervention and medication related to opioid addiction.

CSFD said the TOR-MAT team will respond for follow-ups to 911 calls for service dealing with opioid overdoses. Within 72 hours of a call to 911, the team will make contact with a patient to assess their withdrawal status and treat them with Buprenorphine strips.

Buprenorphine is a medication that can be used to replace opioids such as heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl to help prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce drug cravings.

According to CSFD, the program's goal is to bridge the gap in services that can happen after someone experiences an overdose by assisting them with overcoming withdrawal symptoms and connecting them to community resources.

“Adding this new team will not only help a vulnerable population in our community who often don’t get the right resources for their needs but will help better the lives of the people we humbly serve every day,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “Innovation is always at the forefront of our minds and this new program is a shining example of that. I look forward to seeing the lives that will undoubtedly be touched and made better off by this program.”

The TOR-MAT team will also help connect people with recovery programs and local clinics for further Buprenorphine treatment, CSFD said.

TOR-MAT is funded for one year through the Regional Opioid Abatement Council, with the opportunity to request an additional year of funding following its first year in service.