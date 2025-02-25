Highway overpass collapses, killing at least four construction workers in South Korea

By Gawon Bae and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — At least four construction workers were killed and six others injured when a highway overpass collapsed on Tuesday morning in South Korea, an official told CNN. Two Chinese nationals are among those dead.

Five of those injured in the accident were seriously wounded in Cheonan, south of the capital Seoul, an official from the Ansan fire department told CNN.

Broadcaster YTN aired dashcam footage showing the towering deck of the overpass suddenly collapsing and slamming onto the road below.

The massive road network is still being built and no passenger cars were around the construction site.

Acting Interior and Safety Minister Koh Ki-dong urgently ordered relevant agencies, including the fire and police departments, to “mobilize all available equipment and personnel for rescue efforts, while ensuring the safety of firefighters,” according to the ministry’s press release.

