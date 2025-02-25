Air Force Academy investigating anonymous threat

UPDATE 11:00 A.M.: The Air Force Academy says they have cleared the cadet area and are returning to normal operations. The incident is still under investigation.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Air Force Academy confirms they are investigating an anonymous threat.

According to the agency, they are currently working with law enforcement to investigate.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but KRDO13 is digging for answers. This is a breaking news situation, but this article may be updated.

