Mountain Metro seeks public comment on proposed changes to service this spring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) in Colorado Springs is proposing a change to its service that would start this coming spring.

MMT is seeking public comment on the proposed changes that if approved, would start on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

According to MMT, they are proposing to improve Route 4 weekday, daytime frequency from 60-minutes to 30-minutes.

Public comments can be submitted by:

E-mail transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov,

Phone (719) 385-7433,

Comments will be accepted through Monday, March 10, 2025.