Suspected propane explosion at Hawaii resort injures at least 7, with 3 in critical condition, police say

(CNN) — An explosion following a suspected grill malfunction in Hawaii Thursday left at least seven people injured, authorities said.

Officials received multiple reports of an explosion around 6:15 p.m. in Kāʻanapali Beach in Maui, the Maui Police Department told CNN in a statement. The address provided by authorities is The Whaler resort.

The injured range in age from 18 to 74, police said. At least three people are in critical condition – one person was airlifted to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion may have involved liquefied petroleum gas linked to a suspected grill malfunction, though the official cause remains under investigation, police said.

Webcam footage obtained by CNN affiliate KHNL captured debris shooting from the building, and photos showed extensive damage as first responders treated victims at the scene.

The explosion prompted a major emergency response, including 10 police officers and 13 firefighters, among others, arriving at the scene, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and no evacuations were necessary, police said. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area.

