Skip to Content
News

CSPD officer cited for 1st degree official misconduct, cybercrime

CSPD
By
New
Published 4:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one of their officers has been cited on a charge of 1st-degree official misconduct, as well as a petty offense of a cybercrime.

"These are allegations, and he has the presumption of innocence," read a release from CSPD.

CSPD says the officer, Richard Hayes, has been placed on modified duty pending what comes out of court. Once the court process wraps up, CSPD says they will begin their internal investigation.

It is still unclear what Hayes allegedly did to land him those charges.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content