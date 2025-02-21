CSPD officer cited for 1st degree official misconduct, cybercrime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one of their officers has been cited on a charge of 1st-degree official misconduct, as well as a petty offense of a cybercrime.

"These are allegations, and he has the presumption of innocence," read a release from CSPD.

CSPD says the officer, Richard Hayes, has been placed on modified duty pending what comes out of court. Once the court process wraps up, CSPD says they will begin their internal investigation.

It is still unclear what Hayes allegedly did to land him those charges.