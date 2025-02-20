Leighton Meester is joining husband Adam Brody on Season 2 of ‘Nobody Wants This’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester has signed on to join the cast of “Nobody Wants This” for its upcoming second season.

Netflix announced the news on the streamer’s official Instagram page on Thursday, writing, “everybody wants this!”

Meester, who is married to the hit rom-com’s leading man Adam Brody, will be playing the former “middle school nemesis” of Kristen Bell’s character Joanne, according to Neftlix.

Variety reported that Miles Fowler of “Bottoms” fame is also tapped to guest star on Season 2, playing a character that’s on Noah’s (Brody) basketball team – known as the Matzah Ballers – who gets set up with Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe).

“Nobody Wants This” stars Brody, Bell, Jackie Tohn, Lupe and Timothy Simons. It follows Noah, a so-called “hot rabbi,” who gets into a relationship with Joanne, a sex-forward podcaster of no particular religious affiliation.

Noah’s religious beliefs and traditional family presented some roadblocks for their relationship in the first season, but the pair’s undeniable chemistry kept things going.

Earlier this month, Brody won a Critics Choice award for his performance in the series, and gave Meester a heartfelt mention in his speech.

“My darling, darling, darling wife, Leighton, thank you,” Brody said. “Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. Love you with all my heart.”

“Nobody Wants This” was an instant hit when it debuted last year. It has since nabbed three Golden Globe nods, including in the acting categories for Brody and Bell.

Brody and Bell are also both nominated for SAG Awards, which Bell is also hosting and which will be held this Sunday in Los Angeles.

A release date for Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This” has not yet been announced.

