Cynthia Erivo set to host the Tony Awards

(CNN) — Cynthia Erivo is continuing her successful year.

The “Wicked” star, who is up for an Academy Award for her performance in that film, will host this year’s Tony Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Erivo has been cast in the title role of a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at a Hollywood Bowl, which will run from August 1-3.

She previously played the role of Mary Magdalene in the 2020 concept album, “Jesus Christ Superstar, She is Risen,” which featured an all-female cast.

Erivo is also not unfamiliar with Broadway and its biggest night.

She won a lead actress Tony Award in 2016 for her role as Celie in “The Color Purple” and gave a rousing performance of the song “I’m Here” from that hit show during the ceremony.

“Cynthia is a remarkable talent and with her deep roots in the theater community, we are honored to have her host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS,” Mackenzie Mitchell, vice president of specials at CBS, said in a statement about Erivo hosting. “With her innate creativity and captivating presence, there is no doubt she will deliver an unforgettable evening highlighting the extraordinary achievements of this Broadway season.”

Erivo is just an Oscar win away from the coveted EGOT status, which are those who have wonEmmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Nominations for the next Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.

The ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will broadcast live on both coasts on June 8 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

