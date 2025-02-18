Delta releases statement on plane accident at Toronto Pearson Airport

TORONTO, Canada (KRDO) - Delta Airlines has released a statement following Monday's plane accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

According to the airline, the accident-- where a plane had flipped upside down on the runway-- sent 21 people to the hospital, but as of Tuesday morning 19 had been released.

Passengers told ABC News that the winds were hitting hard that day, and upon landing, the plane popped slightly back into the air, leaning to one side.

“It was just incredibly fast. There was a giant firewall down the side. I could actually feel the heat through the glass,” John Nelson, a passenger, told ABC News. “Then we were going sideways. I'm not even sure how many times we tumbled, but we ended upside down,” he said.

A statement from Delta Airlines read, in part: