Delta releases statement on plane accident at Toronto Pearson Airport
TORONTO, Canada (KRDO) - Delta Airlines has released a statement following Monday's plane accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
According to the airline, the accident-- where a plane had flipped upside down on the runway-- sent 21 people to the hospital, but as of Tuesday morning 19 had been released.
Passengers told ABC News that the winds were hitting hard that day, and upon landing, the plane popped slightly back into the air, leaning to one side.
“It was just incredibly fast. There was a giant firewall down the side. I could actually feel the heat through the glass,” John Nelson, a passenger, told ABC News. “Then we were going sideways. I'm not even sure how many times we tumbled, but we ended upside down,” he said.
A statement from Delta Airlines read, in part:
Delta’s incident response team deployed to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Monday evening, including specially trained Delta Care Team representatives who provide support for customers, employees and their loved ones. Members of Endeavor Air’s leadership team are also on site to provide support and ensure full cooperation with investigators.
Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at YYZ, however two Delta flights are operating with larger aircraft to allow for greater arrival and departure capacity Tuesday. A travel waiver remains in effect on http://Delta.com for YYZ customers for travel through Feb. 20.
For the most current official information regarding Delta Flight 4819, visit http://news.delta.com.