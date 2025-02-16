I-25 Southbound shut down in Fountain at Mesa Ridge parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)— I-25 Southbound is closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Ave following a crash in the area. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is an investigation into the incident but could not provide additional information.

I-25 Northbound is re-opened after what appears to be a crash near Palmer Divide Road.

I-25 northbound is shut down in the Palmer Divide area, causing massive backups on northbound lanes.

Colorado Department of Transportation says there is a crash at Mesa Ridge Parkway but could not provide additional information. I-25 is shut down for all southbound lanes between Mesa Ridge and Santa Fe Ave.

This is a developing story.