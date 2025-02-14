Rescue crews respond to avalanche on Loveland Pass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Avalanche clearing crews and search and rescue crews responded to an avalanche Friday night on Loveland Pass (Highway 6) Friday night in Clear Creek County.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), crews responded to the avalanche shortly after 7 p.m. CSP said the avalanche was at approximately milepost 228 and was estimated to be 50 yards wide and four to five feet deep.

One vehicle was pushed more than 50 yards and others may also be stuck. No fatalities or injuries have been reported, CSP said.

Loveland Pass is closed in both directions and heavy traffic and delays should be expected, CSP said.