CSFD extinguishes fire behind home in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At approximately 7 p.m. Friday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire behind a home in Old Colorado City.

The fire burned a shack and part of a detached garage in the back of a home located at 1643 W. Colorado Avenue. Neighbors in the area said a homeless man had been living in a shack behind the home. They also said the man would burn fires inside the shack while pumping the smoke out through a rain gutter. At this time, authorities have not confirmed this or what the cause of the fire was.

Neighbors in the area also said they were thankful for CSFD's quick response as they kept the fire from spreading to any neighboring homes.

Colorado Avenue at 17th Street was closed for a brief time due to the fire, as was 17th Street between Colorado Avenue and Cucharras Street.