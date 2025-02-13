What’s next for Aaron Rodgers after New York Jets tell him they’re moving on?

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers was seen as the final piece for the New York Jets. But after two years of disappointment, his time in the Big Apple is at an end.

The 41-year-old has officially been told by Jets management that the team intends to move onto pastures new during the offseason, signaling a turning of the page for the franchise.

FOX’s Jay Glazer first reported the news, while NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also reported the Jets’ decision. The Jets confirmed the news on Thursday.

According to Glazer, Rodgers flew to New Jersey to discuss his future with the team last week but was told the Jets were moving on. Rapoport added that the Jets will also likely move on from Rodgers’ longtime Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams – who was traded to the team midseason – with a $38.3 million cap hit in 2025.

So what does the future hold for Rodgers, the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL last season but also one of the greats of his generation?

Retirement?

Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023 surrounded by much anticipation that he could turn the perennial underachievers into Super Bowl contenders.

His first appearance onto the MetLife Stadium field only sought to increase that excitement, running out of the tunnel before a raucous crowd holding an American flag with AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” playing. However, four snaps into his debut, that hope was extinguished as Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and missed the remainder of his maiden campaign in New Jersey.

His 2024 wasn’t much better, despite being healthy for the whole season, with the team finishing with a 5-12 record and head coach Robert Saleh fired just five games into it.

But now with new head coach Aaron Glenn being hired in January to fill the vacancy, it appears New York is turning the page.

Jets captain CJ Mosley was full of praise for Rodgers when asked about his potential departure.

“We tried to do something special. Injuries took part in that, took away a lot of time,” told FOX 5 NY. “He did do some great things this year, getting his 500th (passing) touchdown. He was a leader no matter what when he came into the locker room, when he was with us this year.

“Nothing but respect for him to come back from the Achilles, 40-plus years old. I know the wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there’s no reason for him to leave New York with his head down ‘cause I know he gave us his all.”

Rodgers is one of the elder statesmen in the league and could very well decide to hang up his cleats after a long and storied career already spanning 20 years.

Before the Jets’ season finale in January, Rodgers was pensive about what the future might hold for him.

“This game has given me a lot,” the four-time MVP said. “I’ve given a lot back to it, and I’m thankful for it. I won’t be thinking about that on game day. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it’s been a long career.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish, and I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”

Continuing to play?

Although now in his 40s, “all signs point” to Rodgers continuing to play, according to Glazer. He was still productive in his last season with the Jets, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

And ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, there are plenty of other teams in need of a quarterback.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders all reside near the top of the draft and have glaring absences at the quarterback position.

Two will likely fill those spots with a pair of highly-touted prospects out of college – Cam Ward from Miami and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado – meaning two will still be missing starting quarterbacks.

Rodgers could fill in for those teams as a bridge QB for a season and allow the team to draft their long-term signal-caller in the 2026 draft.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields not appearing to be fancied after a disappointing end to last season.

With a veteran roster, could Rodgers be seen as the final piece of the puzzle to final bring about a deep playoff run to Pittsburgh?

A wild card option could be the Los Angeles Rams with rumors abounding about Matthew Stafford and a possible offseason split. Like the Steelers, Rodgers could offer a win-now solution to a team which won a playoff game last season before losing to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s unlikely a team will offer Rodgers a long-term contract given his age and it’s not yet clear whether he’d be willing to serve as a one-year solution for a team.

The four-time NFL MVP is known for taking his time before making a decision about his future: he underwent a four-day darkness retreat before signing with the Jets, crediting psychedelics – such as ayahuasca, a drink made from plants found in Central and South American jungles – for improving his performance on the football field.

Whatever he chooses to do, there’ll be plenty of interest in Rodgers’ next moves as one of the most divisive characters in the NFL.

