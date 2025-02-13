Suspects on the run after robbing Colorado Springs store, tasing employee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say that two suspects are now on the run after stealing from a store and tasing an employee on their way out.

Police said that just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 12, two suspects entered an unspecified retail store on Austin Bluffs Parkway, just west of North Academy Boulevard.

Staff members immediately clocked that the two were acting suspiciously and kept a close eye on them as they walked around the store. When they grabbed items and tried to leave the store without paying, staff confronted them at the door.

According to police, that's when one of the suspects used a taser to stun one staff member before pushing past the other.

CSPD said the two suspects were able to get away with approximately $400 worth of merchandise before leaving in a vehicle. Police have not yet provided a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

The store's staff members didn't sustain any serious injuries during the robbery.

