Four residents displaced after fire at Colorado Springs home

Published 4:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they responded to a house fire during the late afternoon on Thursday.

The fire was off San Felice Point in Colorado Springs.

CSFD crews say the fire was contained to the basement, but unfortunately, the smoke damage has left four residents displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross will be assisting the residents who were displaced, officials say.

