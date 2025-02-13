Skip to Content
FBI asks for help locating missing child from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The FBI is asking for help locating a missing child out of Colorado Springs.

Pheobe Dawn-Rose McGee has been missing since January 20, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMC).

McGee, age 14, may have traveled to Pueblo or Paris, Texas. The child may also go by the name "Shiloh."

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the FBI. You can also submit a tip online to NCMEC by clicking here.

Celeste Springer

