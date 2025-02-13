Day one of State Wrestling – afternoon session

Pueblo Central has a big lead on the field after day one, that's thanks in part to Acelyn Duran. She hogtied and rag-dolled her opponent in the Class 4A 100 pound weight class for an 18-3 win by technical fall in the second round. She's off to the semifinals, "It feels good. It feels like I've got something to prove, and I'm excited. I've always been really confident. You've just gotta be confident of the work you put in. That's how I feel. I've just gotta put it all out there," says Duran.

Fellow Wildcat Kenna Pino was using her opponents face to clean off the mat. It took er 1:29 to get the pin, and advance to the semis. Pueblo Central has 81.5 points as a team. The next closest team has 37 points.

As for La Junta's Yliani Garcia, she will not tolerate your insolence. She took only 55 seconds to pin her opponent and advance to the semis in the 100 weight class, "From freshman year, being in sixth place, to my junior year, and just dominating, and feeling on top of the world... It makes me want to top it. But it also makes me humble myself and let's me know that I'm worth being here," says Garcia.

Garcia's teammate, fellow Tiger Isabella Ortiz, had a tough match, but then decided she'd had enough of that and pinned her opponent late in the second round to reach the 120 pound weight class semifinals.

In the 125 pound weight class, for Sierra's Lilliana Limon it was easy peazy, Limon squeezy. In less than two minutes, she pinned her opponent and punched her ticket to the semifinals, "Just being on the mat, I'm just working to be there. I've worked all year for this. I don't know. Being out there is such a pride and joy," says Limon.