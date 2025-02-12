Skip to Content
PUEBLO PD: Illegal gambling machines seized during 2024 operation will be destroyed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - In 2024, an ordinance was passed by the Pueblo City Council that would make the operation of illegal gambling establishments in the city a municipal violation that could be charged in the municipal court.

Mayor Heather Grahm signed the ordinance into law in May of 2024.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), after the law was passed, the Special Investigation Division executed five search warrants on local businesses involved in illegal gambling at the following locations within the city:

  • 320 West Northern Avenue
  • 1103 North Elizabeth Street
  • 1722 South Prairie Avenue
  • 303 East Northern Avenue

The PPD said the operation resulted in the seizure of approximately $20,000 and 62 gambling machines. 11 people were also cited for the following violations under the new city ordinance:

  • 11-1-902(a) Engaging In Gambling
  • 11-1-902(b) Possession of A Gambling Device
  • 11-1-902(c) Gambling Premise
  • 11-1-903(a) Electronic Gambling 

According to the PPD, all involved parties have now been found guilty or pleaded guilty to the charges they were facing related to these cases. The department said all of the seized machines were deemed illegal to possess and have been scheduled to be destroyed.

The PPD said investigations into other illegal gambling establishments in the city are currently ongoing.

