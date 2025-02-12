Nebraska Legislature committee hears testimony for bill requiring Omaha Housing Authority to address bed bugs

By Waverle Monroe

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The battle of bed bugs at Omaha Housing Authority properties has made its way to the state legislature.

There was a hearing Tuesday over State Sen. Terrell McKinney’s bill, LB 287.

It looks to require policies for certain housing authorities regarding bed bug infestations.

McKinney’s bill was presented in front of the Urban Affairs Committee, and it seeks to require visual inspections of units for bed bugs, keep a record of bed bug complaints, acknowledge a complaint within a certain time frame and have OHA hire and pay pest control.

Last year, KETV Investigates revealed unsanitary conditions at Underwood Tower, where it was alleged that tenants had been victims of sustained “intense and insidious infestation of bed bugs.”

Then earlier this year, tenants filed a class action lawsuit against OHA saying they’ve suffered for years with bed bugs.

McKinney testified he’s heard continuously from his constituents, while tenants feel their hands are tied.

KETV Investigates found that if tenants only file complaints with OHA, the city can’t do anything since OHA is its own entity.

Tenants will have to file a complaint with code enforcement before the city’s inspectors can investigate.

At the hearing, David Levy, the chairman of the board of commissioners of the Omaha Housing Authority, said OHA has implemented a pest management team and does do proactive treatments on a regular basis.

He also criticized the bill, saying OHA was being targeted, but also said he was limited to answering senator’s questions because of the current lawsuit.

Levy said he thinks the bill should not make it out of committee.

The affairs committee made comments about amending the bill to include all housing authorities in Nebraska.

